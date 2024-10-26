Mysterious white blobs have been reported on beaches in Newfoundland, Canada. Photo / Environment and Climate Change Canada

Lumpy white globs washing up on the shores of Canada’s Atlantic island province of Newfoundland for weeks have captivated the imagination of locals and are baffling scientists.

The slimy, spongy globs as big as dinner plates were discovered by beachcombers in early September scattered over the pebbly beaches of Placentia Bay on the island’s southern tip.

Several people posted pictures on social media asking if anyone knew anything about them.

Responses flooded in, with some speculating they may be clumps of cheese, alien poo or whale boogers.

“OMG, is that Olaf?” posted Selina Stoyles, in reference to a snowman character in the Disney film Frozen.