Three people died in a stampede after fans fell from the higher stands at Stade 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers. Photo / Wikicommons

Three people were killed and 81 injured in a stampede among supporters of Algerian football club MCA in Algiers, authorities say.

The three supporters fell from the upper stands after a security barrier gave way.

“Three deaths have been recorded,” the health ministry said, adding that hospitals in the capital had admitted 81 injured people.

Crowned Algerian champions for the second consecutive year and the ninth time in their history, Mouloudia Club d’Alger (MCA) turned from celebrating to mourning.

According to the sports website La Gazette du Fennec, a security barrier collapsed, resulting in many fans falling to the lower level.