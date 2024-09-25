Alex Jones’ Infowars will be auctioned off to pay Sandy Hook families

Alex Jones’ fate as a broadcaster most likely depends on who buys his business. Photo / Nic Antaya, The New York Times

A Houston bankruptcy judge ruled today that assets from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars empire can be auctioned off to help pay families of the Sandy Hook mass shooting victims the defamation awards he owes them.

The auction, set for mid-November, will include Infowars’ website, social media accounts, broadcasting equipment, product trademarks and inventory owned by Free Speech Systems, Infowars’ parent company.

Jones’ fate as a broadcaster most likely depends on who buys his business. Though the Infowars name and assets are potentially of interest to a range of entities on the far right, under the terms of the sale anyone can bid.

Jones spent years spreading lies that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 first-graders and six educators was a hoax aimed at confiscating Americans’ firearms, and that the victims’ families were actors complicit in the plot. The families suffered online abuse, personal confrontations and death threats from people who believed the conspiracy theory.

Relatives of 10 victims sued Jones in 2018 for defamation and were awarded more than US$1.4 billion (about $2.2b) in damages in trials in Texas and Connecticut. But the most the families are likely to ever see is a small fraction of that, and they have been divided over how to equitably distribute the money.