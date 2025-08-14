Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Albanese hits back at Hamas ‘propaganda’ over Palestine statehood recognition

By Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer
news.com.au·
4 mins to read

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese criticised Hamas for using 'propaganda' after the group welcomed his pledge to recognise Palestinian statehood. Photo / Getty Images

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese criticised Hamas for using 'propaganda' after the group welcomed his pledge to recognise Palestinian statehood. Photo / Getty Images

Anthony Albanese has hit back against Hamas “propaganda” after the Islamist group put out statements overnight welcoming his pledge to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Sheikh Hassan Yousef, a co-founder of Hamas and one of its most senior figures in the West Bank, had yesterday welcomed the “political courage” of the Australian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save