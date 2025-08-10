Al Jazeera said two of its correspondents and two cameramen were killed in an Israeli strike on their tent in Gaza City on Sunday, citing the director of a local hospital.
“Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif has been killed alongside three colleagues in what appears to be a targeted Israeli
attack, the director of the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City has said,” the Qatar-based broadcaster said.
“Al-Sharif, 28, was killed on Sunday after a tent for journalists outside the main gate of the hospital was hit. The well-known Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent reportedly extensively from northern Gaza.”
The Israeli military says Anas al-Sharif was a “terrorist” who “posed as journalist”.
More to come