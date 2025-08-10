Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Al Jazeera said two of its correspondents and two cameramen were killed in an Israeli strike on their tent in Gaza City on Sunday, citing the director of a local hospital.

“Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif has been killed alongside three colleagues in what appears to be a targeted Israeli attack, the director of the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City has said,” the Qatar-based broadcaster said.

“Al-Sharif, 28, was killed on Sunday after a tent for journalists outside the main gate of the hospital was hit. The well-known Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent reportedly extensively from northern Gaza.”

The Israeli military says Anas al-Sharif was a “terrorist” who “posed as journalist”.

