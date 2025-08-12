Advertisement
Al Jazeera corrects journalist death toll in Israeli strike to four

AFP
2 mins to read

Al Jazeera corrected its report, stating four, not five, of its journalists were killed in an Israeli strike. Photo / Getty Images

Al Jazeera has corrected the number of its journalists killed in a recent Israeli strike to four, saying that one of the five dead it initially reported killed was a freelancer.

The Qatar-based broadcaster had originally reported its correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed

