Al Jazeera corrected its report, stating four, not five, of its journalists were killed in an Israeli strike. Photo / Getty Images

Al Jazeera has corrected the number of its journalists killed in a recent Israeli strike to four, saying that one of the five dead it initially reported killed was a freelancer.

The Qatar-based broadcaster had originally reported its correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa were killed in the Israeli attack on Sunday.

But in a corrected report on its English-language website, Al Jazeera clarified that Moamen Aliwa worked as a freelance cameraman, adding that a sixth journalist slain in the attack, Mohammed al-Khalidi, was also a freelancer.

“An earlier version of this story referred to Israel killing five Al Jazeera staff. The number of Al Jazeera journalists Israel killed was four,” Al Jazeera’s statement read.

The attack on the journalists’ tent in Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian territory provoked international outrage and condemnation from journalists’ groups.