The Israeli military confirmed that it had carried out the attack on Al-Sharif, one of the most recognisable faces on the channel, claiming that he was a “terrorist” who “posed as a journalist”.
Al Jazeera condemned the killings and dismissed accusations against Al-Sharif saying the Israeli strike followed “repeated incitement and calls by multiple Israeli officials and spokespersons to target the fearless journalist Anas Al Sharif and his colleagues”.
With Gaza sealed off, many media groups around the world, including AFP, depend on photo, video and text coverage of the conflict provided by local Palestinian reporters.
Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in early July that more than 200 journalists had been killed in Gaza since the war began, including several Al Jazeera journalists.
- Agence France-Presse