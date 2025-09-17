Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Air traffic controller’s nap strands tourists to Corsica in mid-air

AFP
Quick Read

An Air Corsica flight from Paris Orly airport to Ajaccio was forced to fly around in circles when an air traffic controller dozed off. Photo / Getty Images

An Air Corsica flight from Paris Orly airport to Ajaccio was forced to fly around in circles when an air traffic controller dozed off. Photo / Getty Images

Passengers on a flight from Paris to Corsica were left hanging in mid-air after an air traffic controller on the ground took a mid-shift snooze, France’s civil aviation authority said today.

After the worker dozed off on Tuesday, the Air Corsica flight from Paris Orly airport to Ajaccio

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save