The pilot in the Air India plane crash was not to blame for the disaster, India’s top court has said.
All but one of the 242 people on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner were killed when the aircraft plunged into a medical students’ hostel in a suburb of Ahmedabad inJune, less than a minute after taking off.
A preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) found switches controlling fuel flow to the jet’s two engines were turned off, leading to a loss of thrust at take-off.
US officials believe Sumeet Sabharwal, the captain, probably cut them off.
However, a judge in India’s Supreme Court told a court hearing on Friday that “nobody” could blame Sabharwal for the crash.
Another judge suggested there were safety concerns about Boeing planes across the world and the crash should be understood within this context.
Air India said it found no fault with the fuel switches on its Boeing aircraft.
Justice Kant went on to dismiss reports of the pilot being to blame as “nasty”.
Pushkaraj Sabharwal had drawn attention to a Wall Street Journal story that pointed towards pilot error as the crash’s cause and cited an Indian Government source.
“We are not bothered by foreign reports,” Justice Kant told him. “That is nasty reporting. No one in India believes it was the pilot’s fault.”
Pushkaraj Sabharwal requested a fresh investigation into the crash after arguing the ongoing process was “non-independent”.
He said two officials from the AAIB had implied his son was the one to cut the fuel, despite the Government denying this allegation and insisting their investigation was “very clean” and “very thorough”.
“They asserted that the [cockpit voice recorder] analysis implicated Captain Sumeet Sabharwal in the accident and inquired about the reasons for the alleged actions,” he said.
Sabharwal told the investigation his son was a highly qualified and trained pilot, who “regularly passed all [Directorate General of Civil Aviation]-mandated medical examinations”.
Sumeet Sabharwal joined Air India in 1994 and logged 15,638 hours of flying time, having recorded 8596 of those on the 787 aircraft. He flew a Boeing 777 before training to fly the newer Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in 2014.