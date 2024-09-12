Chip Roy is a Republican member of Congress from Texas and Bernie Moreno is the Republican Senate candidate from Ohio.

Aiden Clark was killed in August 2023 after the school bus he was riding in was hit by a car driven by unlicensed Haitian immigrant Hermanio Joseph.

Joseph held a licence that was not valid in Ohio and he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the case.

Authorities did not find evidence he had consumed drugs or alcohol. He could face nine years in prison.

Immigration has become a key talking point in the run-up to November’s US Presidential election and Republican politicians have repeatedly used Clark’s death in attacks against Harris and the Democrats.

Trump and Vance were both criticised by the grieving dad. Photo / Getty Images

Trump and Vance have both used his death to suggest that undocumented migrants to the US make Americans less safe.

The authorities did not find evidence he had consumed alcohol or drugs. In May, Joseph, 36, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and could serve up to nine years in prison.

“REMEMBER: 11-year-old Aiden Clark was killed on his way to school by a Haitian migrant that Kamala Harris let into the country in Springfield, Ohio,” Trump wrote on social media.

Vance was more outspoken, writing: “Do you know what’s confirmed? That a child was murdered by a Haitian migrant who had no right to be here.”

“To clear the air, my son, Aiden Clark, was not murdered,” Clark said at the meeting.

“He was accidentally killed by an immigrant from Haiti. This tragedy is felt all over this community, the state and even the nation. But don’t spin this towards hate.”

“They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members. However, they are not allowed, nor have they ever been allowed, to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio,” he said.

Nathan Clark said he will only listen to the politicians once more, “to hear their apologies”.