Aid agencies say while Israel has allowed more aid into Gaza in past two weeks, it is not enough

By Abbie Cheeseman, Siham Shamalakh
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Displaced Palestinians at the Nuseirat refugee camp haul food parcels and other items they managed to get from a GHF aid distribution point at the so-called "Netzarim corridor" in the central Gaza Strip. Photo / Eyad Baba, AFP

Israel must facilitate immediate and permanent access for the United Nations and other humanitarian organisations to bring “a flood of aid into Gaza,” the foreign ministers of 27 nations said in a joint statement today.

They warned that urgent action was needed to halt and reverse a “famine … unfolding

