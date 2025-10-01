Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

AI fighter jets and cockroach spies: defence start-ups take on legacy contractors as war changes

Patricia Cohen
New York Times·
8 mins to read

A Helsing employee in a simulator at the company’s demo room in Munich. The start-up has rapidly adapted its drones for Ukraine, making it one of Europe’s most valuable defence start-ups. Photo / Roderick Aichinger, The New York Times

A Helsing employee in a simulator at the company’s demo room in Munich. The start-up has rapidly adapted its drones for Ukraine, making it one of Europe’s most valuable defence start-ups. Photo / Roderick Aichinger, The New York Times

The trillions that governments around the globe are spending to prepare for a new era of high-tech warfare in a more combustible world are transforming the way modern nations equip their fighting forces.

In Europe, where Russia is using drones to bombard Ukraine and test Nato’s resolve, a new generation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save