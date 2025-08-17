Advertisement
AI boom in Australia: Amazon investment sparks debate on artificial intelligence and housing shortage – Jason Murphy

By Jason Murphy
news.com.au
5 mins to read

Artificial intelligence development is booming, and so is investment in it – but if the gamble doesn’t pay off, we could be in for a big crash. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Jason Murphy
Jason Murphy is an economist and journalist who has worked at the Australian Treasury, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Nauru and the Australian Financial Review.

THE FACTS

  • Amazon plans to invest A$20 billion in Australian data centres, raising economic and infrastructure concerns.
  • Critics argue the focus should be on addressing housing shortages and rising construction costs.
  • There are fears AI investment could lead to economic risks and distract from essential housing needs.

The artificial intelligence boom is coming to Australia. But does the country want it? Or is it just going to ruin everything?

Amazon is promising to spend A$20 billion ($22b) here building data centres. That’s a lot of money that will be flowing through Australian hands. It’s more

