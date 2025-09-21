Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

AI amps up vulnerability to hacking with one expert calling it ‘the new insider threat’

Joseph Menn
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Internet security researchers work on building a cyber reasoning system that uses AI to detect and fix vulnerabilities in open-source software. Photo / Philip Cheung, for The Washington Post

Internet security researchers work on building a cyber reasoning system that uses AI to detect and fix vulnerabilities in open-source software. Photo / Philip Cheung, for The Washington Post

While many business sectors are still weighing the pluses and minuses of generative AI, criminal hackers are jumping in with both feet.

They have figured out how to turn the artificial intelligence programs proliferating on most computers against users to devastating effect, say cybersecurity experts who express deepening concerns about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save