Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Ahmed al-Sharaa to meet Donald Trump in first US visit by Syrian President since 1946

AFP
3 mins to read

Syria President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrives in Washington for historic talks with US President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

Syria President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrives in Washington for historic talks with US President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

Syria President Ahmed al-Sharaa has arrived in the United States for a landmark official visit, his country’s state news agency reported, a day after Washington removed him from a terrorism blacklist.

Sharaa, whose rebel forces ousted long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad late last year, is due to meet US President Donald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save