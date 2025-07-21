Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ahead of new talks, Iran blames Europe for nuclear deal collapse

By Menna Zaki and Sebastien Ricci
AFP·
3 mins to read

Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran last month. Photo / AFP

Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran last month. Photo / AFP

Tehran blamed European powers on Monday for the failure of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, accusing them of breaking commitments before renewed talks in Istanbul with Britain, France and Germany.

The 2015 agreement – reached between Iran and UN Security Council permanent members Britain, China, France, Russia and the United

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save