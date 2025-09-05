Advertisement
Aftershocks from Afghanistan earthquake cause more injuries, damage

AFP
2 mins to read

A series of strong aftershocks from a deadly earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan at the weekend injured at least another 10 people and caused further damage. Video / AFP

A series of strong aftershocks from a deadly earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan at the weekend have injured at least another 10 people and caused further damage, Taliban authorities have said.

Five shallow aftershocks, the strongest measuring at magnitude 5.6, were recorded by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Thursday

