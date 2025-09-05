A series of strong aftershocks from a deadly earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan at the weekend injured at least another 10 people and caused further damage. Video / AFP

A series of strong aftershocks from a deadly earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan at the weekend have injured at least another 10 people and caused further damage, Taliban authorities have said.

Five shallow aftershocks, the strongest measuring at magnitude 5.6, were recorded by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Thursday night and Friday morning (local time), with some rattling Kabul and neighbouring Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

National disaster authority spokesman Mohammad Hammad told AFP that 10 people were injured across eight provinces jolted by the aftershocks, including the hardest hit Kunar, Nangarhar and Laghman, adding to the more than 3700 already injured in the initial quake.

Another 5.2-magnitude quake struck in the same area on Friday evening, according to the USGS.