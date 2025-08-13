Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. Photo / Getty Images

After disinformation-fuelled riots, UK police to release suspects’ ethnicities in some cases

Police in Britain are expected to begin disclosing the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in sensitive cases if it might help deter the spread of disinformation, under guidelines endorsed today by the Home Office.

Police were previously discouraged from releasing most personal details of suspects.

False claims on social media that the man accused of stabbing three girls to death in the English town of Southport last year was a Muslim asylum-seeker spurred anti-immigration riots across the country.

In the guidance released today, police forces are advised “to disclose a suspect’s ethnicity and nationality when there is a policing purpose to do so.

“This could include to reduce the risk to public safety, where there are high levels of mis- or disinformation about a particular incident.”