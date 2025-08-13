Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After disinformation-fuelled riots, UK police to release suspects’ ethnicities in some cases

By Joshua Yang
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. Photo / Getty Images

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. Photo / Getty Images

Police in Britain are expected to begin disclosing the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in sensitive cases if it might help deter the spread of disinformation, under guidelines endorsed today by the Home Office.

Police were previously discouraged from releasing most personal details of suspects.

False claims on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save