The new poll comes as the federal Government is racing towards a shutdown today.

Voters said they would be likeliest to blame both sides if the Government shuts down.

Independent voters said they were twice as likely to assign blame to Trump and Republicans than to Democrats.

At the same time, two-thirds of voters warned that Democrats should not shut down the government if their demands are not met.

Republicans are increasingly giving Trump credit for making the economy better — 67% said so now, compared with 47% in April.

At the same time, the broader electorate’s views on the nation’s economic conditions are still sour.

Only 26% said the conditions were even good, though that low level represents a slight uptick from 22% in the last Times/Siena poll in April.

An open-ended question asking voters to identify the “most important problem” facing the country was even more revealing.

The top issue that Democratic voters, 18% of them, identified was Trump and Republicans — more than those who said they were chiefly concerned with the economy.

Nearly as many Republicans, 16%, said Democrats were the nation’s biggest problem.

And independents? Their top concern was polarisation and division.

Voters repeatedly said Trump had “gone too far” in a number of his pursuits.

For instance, 53% of voters said Trump’s decision to send National Guard troops into cities went too far compared with only 33% who said it had “been about right”.

The hypothetical match-up between Democrats and Republicans in the 2026 Midterm elections is also unchanged.

Both in April and September, 47% of voters said they would prefer to vote for a Democrat next year — slightly more than those who said they would prefer a Republican.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Shane Goldmacher and Ruth Igielnik

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES