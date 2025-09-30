Advertisement
After a volatile five months, Trump’s approval rating remains low but stable, poll finds

Shane Goldmacher and Ruth Igielnik
New York Times·
3 mins to read

US President Donald Trump's approval rating remains low but stable, according to a poll. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump’s efforts to send National Guard troops to big cities, punish media organisations and pressure universities and private businesses are all unpopular with voters.

But the continued torrent of policies and tactics has not further weakened Trump’s overall standing, according to a new poll from the

