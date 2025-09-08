Advertisement
After a robbery, a Washington DC store sought help. The White House sent a film crew

By Marissa J. Lang
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Tumika Alston, co-owner of Phone Repair Tech, sits inside her store in the Adams Morgan neighbourhood of Washington on September 1. Photo / Tom Brenner, The Washington Post

At first she thought it was a joke: an unknown number calling her cellphone, a voice on the other end saying it was from the White House.

Tumika Alston’s mind began to race: was this for real? Did something happen? Was she in trouble? Could this be about the store?

