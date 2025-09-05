Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After 11 days with no sign of Dezi Freeman, some experts suggest he may no longer be alive

By David Wu
news.com.au·
4 mins to read

Dezi Freeman remains missing in Victoria after allegedly shooting two detectives, prompting a large-scale manhunt.

Dezi Freeman remains missing in Victoria after allegedly shooting two detectives, prompting a large-scale manhunt.

It has been 11 days since Dezi Freeman was seen alive as he fled armed with guns into dense bushland after allegedly shooting dead two detectives in a small Victorian town.

A large-scale manhunt involving 450 officers, heat-detecting aerial assets and assistance from the Australian Defence Force has failed to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save