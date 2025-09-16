Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

After 10 failed crossing attempts with smugglers, three Gazans succeed with novel attempt to reach Europe

Akhtar Makoii
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

A Palestinian asylum-seeker escapes Gaza to Europe using a jet ski to complete his journey. Photo / Getty Images

A Palestinian asylum-seeker escapes Gaza to Europe using a jet ski to complete his journey. Photo / Getty Images

A Palestinian man used a jet ski to complete his escape from Gaza to Europe after a year of failed attempts through traditional smuggling routes.

Muhammad Abu Dakha, 31, left Gaza in April last year, six months after Israel declared war on Hamas.

He paid US$5000 ($8375) to cross into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save