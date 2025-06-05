President Donald Trump has banned travel from seven African countries. Photo / Anna Moneymaker, AFP

Chad suspended visas for US citizens on Thursday in retaliation as Governments hit by President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven African countries reacted with surprise and concern over the measure.

They were Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia and Sudan.

“Chad has neither planes to offer, nor billions of dollars to give, but Chad has its dignity and its pride,” President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said on his official Facebook page, in an apparent reference to Trump’s friendly ties with richer countries.

The African Union (AU) said the ban would harm “people-to-people ties, educational exchange, commercial engagement, and broader diplomatic relations” built with the US over decades.

It appealed to Washington to adopt a “consultative approach and to engage in constructive dialogue with the countries concerned”.