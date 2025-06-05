Trump said the move was spurred by an attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado by an Egyptian man, even though Egypt was not included in the travel ban.
He also barred travellers from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Haiti, Iran and Yemen.
Chad’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul told AFP the Government was “surprised by this announcement and even more by the terrorism-related reason [which] completely disregards Chad’s commitment and results in this area”.
“We think it’s a misunderstanding,” Republic of Congo government spokesman Thierry Moungalla told a news conference.
“Congo is not a terrorist country, does not harbour any terrorists, is not known to have a terrorist inclination.”
In the Somali capital, Mogadishu, the Government did not immediately respond to the ban but there was anger on the streets.
“I totally disagree with the President of the United States’ decision,” one resident, Salad Abdullahi Mohamed, told AFP.
“Somali immigrants reached there after a long hazardous trip to get a better life.”
Another resident, Ali Abdullahi Ali, agreed that Somali migrants were simply looking “to make a better living and help their parents”.
“I would call on the President to make this decision null and void and also give necessary documents to stay and continue living and working there,” he added.
The UN’s human rights chief said the ban had potential legal implications.
“The broad and sweeping nature of the new travel ban raises concerns from the perspective of international law,” Volker Turk said.
That included “the principle of non-discrimination and of the necessity and proportionality of the measures deployed to meet the security concerns stated”.
-Agence France-Presse