“The earthquake happened in summer, and the organisations provided aid based on the needs at the time,” said Najibullah Hanafi, a Taliban information official in Kunar.
“Now that winter is coming, they need clothes and things that can help them survive the cold.”
Despite these dire conditions, international aid organisations have repeatedly warned that their work will be limited because major donors led by the US Government have pulled funding.
Concrete solution?
At the foot of the mountain Mazar Dara sits on, camps have been set up.
But the International Organisation for Migration says a survey among survivors showed that 77% of respondents indicated they planned to stay put even in winter – either because they cannot afford to move or because they do not know where to go.
The only solution for many of them is to rebuild their homes but make them better, even at the cost of replacing the traditional stone houses.