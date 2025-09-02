Advertisement
Afghanistan earthquake: Over 1400 dead as Taliban seeks international aid

By Rick Noack and Haq Nawaz Khan
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

More than 1400 people have died and over 3000 injured in the 6.0-magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan. Photo / Getty Images

More than 1400 people have died from the 6.0-magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, a senior Afghan official says, as the Taliban appeals for international aid and rescue workers warn that many people might still be trapped beneath the rubble.

More than 3000 people were injured in Sunday night’s quake, Zabihullah

