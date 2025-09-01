Advertisement
Afghanistan earthquake kills more than 800, flattens villages

By Qubad Wali with Aysha Safi in Kabul
AFP·
4 mins to read

More than 800 people have died and over 2700 were injured in eastern Afghanistan after a 6-magnitude earthquake, followed by at least five aftershocks. Photo / Wakil Kohsar, AFP

A massive rescue operation is under way in Afghanistan after a strong earthquake collapsed homes on to sleeping families in a remote, mountainous region, killing more than 800 people, with the toll expected to rise, Taliban authorities said.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck just before midnight, rattling buildings from Kabul to

