A Ukrainian soldier who goes by the call sign Vladyka, 35, places a remote control on his land drone in Kharkiv region. Photo / Siobhan O’Grady, The Washington Post
The Russian troops poked the piece of cardboard out of their foxhole, the words “WE WANT TO SURRENDER” scrawled on it in easy view of the Ukrainian drones flying above.
For weeks, the Russians had held firm to this sliver of tree line, despite repeated Ukrainian assaults.
But anew enemy was perched outside their dugout - one they knew they couldn’t beat: a small, wheeled robot packed with 62kg of explosives.
The Russian surrender to a remote-controlled land drone along the northeastern front in June marked the first time Ukraine took a position and prisoners of war with help from such a device, said commanders from the Third Assault Brigade, which carried out the mission.
The Washington Post reconstructed the June operation by reviewing footage provided by the brigade and conducting interviews with the commanders involved in the attack.
The mission, which was carried out by the brigade’s drone crews and ground troops, helped Ukraine retake a strategic position in Kharkiv region while preserving Ukrainian soldiers’ lives, the commanders said.
The operation also showed once more how intensely drones are changing modern warfare on Ukraine’s battlefields - first in the sky and now on the ground.
Once a rarity, land dronesare quickly reshaping the war not only by resupplying and evacuating frontline troops but also by directly participating in assaults.
Although both sides are deploying the drones, Ukraine is designing them to fill some roles that officials say will reduce human casualties and preserve the country’s limited manpower as it faces a much more populous foe.
The drones range in price depending on size but are far more affordable and accurate than artillery. The model used in the June mission cost roughly US$1500 ($2610) to build.
Russia’s full-scale invasion has transformed Ukraine into a testing lab for the future of modern conflict.
There is increasing demand among frontline troops for the robots, which move on wheels or tracks and are controlled by radio signals like aerial drones.
They can range in size from smaller than a microwave to large enough to carry multiple people.
The number of tasks the robots completed across the front line nearly doubled from August to September, according to Ukraine’s top commander.
Ukrainian soldiers hope the robots can take over more basic frontline tasks, sparing troopsfrom some of the more dangerous work of the ground war.
Ukraine has lost an enormous number of troops since 2022 and remains far outnumbered by Russia’s much larger army.
Kyiv has long struggled to recruit more troops - its most valuable and irreplaceable resource.
Some of Ukraine’s land drones are outfitted with remotely operated machine guns that can approach Russian positions, clearing the way for ground forces.
And because the devices are not equipped with their own cameras, the soldier controlling the ground robot would have to rely on a live feed from an aerial drone flying overhead.
A neighbouring unit would attack the position first with a bomb-carrying aerial drone. The land drone would then trundle into the dugout and blow itself up - with more to follow if needed.
Ground troops would then finish the fight by advancing several hundred metres to the position - a major win in a war that is often fought inch by inch.
‘Begin your movements’
Early on a clear June morning, Vladyka’s team prepared their first round of drones - one unarmed aerial device and a land drone they loaded with three anti-tank mines - and set up a screen on the wall to broadcast their journeys towards the Russian troops.
As the nearby unit flew a small armed drone straight into the barricade shielding the position, causing a small explosion, Mykola, from his command post nearby, sent a message to Vladyka’s crew: “Begin your movements”.
The land drone headed towards the Russian position. Then, just as planned, it toppled into the dugout, causing a massive explosion. The Ukrainians waited anxiously for any signs of Russian movement on their screens. They saw nothing.