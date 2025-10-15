Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘Adolescence’ creator Stephen Graham asks dads to share letters with sons

AFP
3 mins to read

British co-creator, writer, executive producer and actor Stephen Graham (right) and British actor Owen Cooper attend Netflix's 'Adolescence' event in North Hollywood, California, in May. Photo / Chris Delmas, AFP

British co-creator, writer, executive producer and actor Stephen Graham (right) and British actor Owen Cooper attend Netflix's 'Adolescence' event in North Hollywood, California, in May. Photo / Chris Delmas, AFP

Stephen Graham, the creator and star of searing teen murder saga Adolescence, launched an appeal today for fathers around the world to pen and then share letters to their sons.

The British actor is teaming up with psychology lecturer Orly Klein for the project, which will see a selection

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save