They urged them to share “thoughts and wisdom” they want to pass on, predicting the collection could “be a game-changer in how we raise our boys to be the men we would like them to be”.
“They can be funny, they can be sad, they can be moving,” added Klein.
“It doesn’t matter what kind of dad you are, it doesn’t matter what your experience is. You don’t have to be a great writer, you don’t have to write this perfectly. It’s just about writing honestly.”
The window for submissions, which are voluntary and will not result in payment, opened today and runs until January 12.
Fathers can submit anonymously if they prefer.
Graham and Klein will be making a donation for every letter published to the United Kingdom men’s mental health charity Manup? and social enterprise Dad La Soul, which both help young men struggling with mental health.
Bloomsbury will also be making a donation to Manup?.
Klein noted the project stemmed from an idea she had when her son turned 13, inviting “men who we loved and admired to write him a letter”.
They shared “what they believe makes a good man and what they wish they’d have known when they were younger”.
“We ended up with all these letters with amazing nuggets of wisdom in them and life lessons for him to sort of carry through now for the rest of his life in becoming a man.”
