British co-creator, writer, executive producer and actor Stephen Graham (right) and British actor Owen Cooper attend Netflix's 'Adolescence' event in North Hollywood, California, in May. Photo / Chris Delmas, AFP

Stephen Graham, the creator and star of searing teen murder saga Adolescence, launched an appeal today for fathers around the world to pen and then share letters to their sons.

The British actor is teaming up with psychology lecturer Orly Klein for the project, which will see a selection of the entries published by Bloomsbury in a book called Letters to Our Sons.

It follows Graham’s Emmy-winning Netflix series, a grim cautionary tale of toxic masculinity, and a fictional schoolboy arrested on suspicion of murdering a female classmate with a knife, which became one of the most talked-about TV shows of recent years.

“After my experience of making Adolescence I was really surprised with the amount of dads that came up to me and told me the kind of conversations they’ve been having with their sons,” Graham said in a video unveiling the project.

Flanked by Klein, he added the pair want “dads out there to write some letters for a book where you can really talk to your sons and communicate with your sons”.