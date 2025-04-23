Adidas profit jumps in first quarter without Yeezy shoes

The first quarter of 2025 is Adidas’ first to not include any contribution from the Yeezy trainers that had been developed with Kanye West. Photo / Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

German sportswear giant Adidas said on Wednesday that its profit almost doubled in the first quarter of 2025 as it turned the page on a costly split with US rapper Kanye West.

Operating profit, which excludes some expenses such as tax, rose over 80% to hit €610 million ($692 million), Adidas said in a preliminary results statement.

Adidas’ performance later in the year could be hit by tariffs slapped on imports by US President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Last year it made over a fifth of its sales in the United States, and much of its production is located in countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Bangladesh, which are in the crosshairs of Trump’s tariffs.

