Adidas' controversial Oaxaca Slip-On sandals were based on huarache sandals unique to an area with a high Indigenous population. Photo / Hypebeast, Adidas

Sportswear giant Adidas has apologised to an Indigenous community in Mexico for using their traditional sandals as inspiration for a new design, after an outcry by officials and President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Local authorities had complained that the Oaxaca Slip-On sandals were a “reinterpreted” model of huarache sandals, particularly one found uniquely in the area, which has one of the highest Indigenous populations in the country.

Mexico’s Government had previously said it was seeking compensation from Adidas.

Karen Gonzalez, legal director of Adidas Mexico, admitted on Thursday that the footwear had taken “inspiration from an original design” and offered the German company’s “public apology”.

She pledged that Adidas would work with the community, which relies on crafts for its livelihood, going forward.