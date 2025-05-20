Advertisement
Updated

Actor George Wendt, beloved as Norm in Cheers, dies aged 76

AFP
2 mins to read

George Wendt played Norm in the Cheers sitcom. Photo / WireImage

  • George Wendt, known for playing Norm Peterson in Cheers, has died at age 76.
  • Wendt’s family confirmed he died peacefully in his sleep at home on Tuesday.
  • He was nominated for six Emmy awards and was uncle to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

George Wendt, the American actor best known for his role as the curmudgeonly Norm Peterson in Cheers, has died, a representative says.

Wendt, 76, was nominated for six successive Emmy awards for his role as the perennial barfly opposite Ted Danson in one of television’s most successful sitcoms.

“George’s family confirmed the news of his death early Tuesday morning, announcing he died peacefully in his sleep while at home,” the family’s representative, Melissa Nathan, told AFP.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him.

“He will be missed forever.”

Wendt was also uncle to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

The heavyset Norm was one of the regulars who sat at the bar in Cheers, swapping banter with postman Cliff (played by John Ratzenberger) and psychiatrist Frasier Crane (played by Kelsey Grammer), among others.

The three had beers served to them by head barman Danson and his younger - and somewhat dimmer - sidekick Woody, played by Woody Harrelson.

Wendt’s character was famously greeted by a unanimous shout of “Norm!” from every patron in the bar every time he walked in, followed each time by a witty one-liner in response to Danson or Harrelson’s “What’ll you have?”

- Agence France-Presse

