George Wendt played Norm in the Cheers sitcom. Photo / WireImage

George Wendt, known for playing Norm Peterson in Cheers , has died at age 76.

Wendt’s family confirmed he died peacefully in his sleep at home on Tuesday.

He was nominated for six Emmy awards and was uncle to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

George Wendt, the American actor best known for his role as the curmudgeonly Norm Peterson in Cheers, has died, a representative says.

Wendt, 76, was nominated for six successive Emmy awards for his role as the perennial barfly opposite Ted Danson in one of television’s most successful sitcoms.

“George’s family confirmed the news of his death early Tuesday morning, announcing he died peacefully in his sleep while at home,” the family’s representative, Melissa Nathan, told AFP.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him.