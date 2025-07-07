Active shooter killed in exchange of gunfire at Border Patrol facility in Texas

A man was killed in an exchange of gunfire outside a US Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas. Photo / Getty Images (file)

A man was killed in an exchange of gunfire outside a US Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas. Photo / Getty Images (file)

A man was killed in an exchange of gunfire outside a US Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, on Monday, after he opened fire near the building and law enforcement personnel confronted him, according to federal officials who are investigating the incident.

Ryan Louis Mosqueda, 27, began shooting in the parking lot, aiming toward the building and law enforcement officials, just before 6 a.m., said John Saenz, a spokesman for the McAllen Police Department. One responding police officer, Ismael Garcia, a 10-year veteran of the force, was wounded in the knee and is being treated at a local hospital, Saenz said. He is in stable condition.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said two others were wounded, including a Border Patrol employee.

“Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter,” according to a DHS spokesperson. “All three have gone to the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI.”

Federal officials said there is no ongoing public safety threat but cautioned that people should avoid going to the area.