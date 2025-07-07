Active shooter killed in exchange of gunfire at Border Patrol facility in Texas

Authorities have not determined a motive. Mosqueda was a Michigan resident, according to his forms of identification and his vehicle tags and registration, Saenz said. He was reported missing on Sunday from an another address associated with him in Weslaco, Texas, a city near McAllen, the police spokesman added.
Mosqueda arrived at the Border Patrol facility in a small white passenger car, parked in the facility’s parking lot, exited his vehicle with an assault rifle and opened fire, Saenz said. He was wearing a tactical vest and moved through the parking lot, continuing to fire at federal and local officers.
After Mosqueda was killed, officers found additional weapons in his vehicle, including another rifle and ammunition, Saenz said.
“It looked like this person was prepared for some very violent work,” he said.
The FBI said the McAllen Police Department received calls at 5:53 a.m. of shots fired outside the Border Patrol station and contacted federal authorities.
The McAllen office is part of the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande sector, which was one of the busiest for border crossings in the early years of the Biden administration and during the first Trump administration. Illegal border crossings have plunged to the lowest level in decades since President Donald Trump took office, declared an emergency at the southern border and began expelling migrants without hearing their asylum claims.
The region has a large agricultural industry and growing economy, and the vast majority of its population is Hispanic, including Mexican Americans.
-
Arelis R. Hernández and Maria Sacchetti contributed to this report.