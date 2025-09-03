Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul (centre) attends a press conference after securing the backing of the opposition People's Party to serve as Thailand's next prime minister at the parliament in Bangkok. Thailand's acting prime minister has moved to dissolve parliament. Photo / Chanakarn Laosarakham, AFP

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul (centre) attends a press conference after securing the backing of the opposition People's Party to serve as Thailand's next prime minister at the parliament in Bangkok. Thailand's acting prime minister has moved to dissolve parliament. Photo / Chanakarn Laosarakham, AFP

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister moved to dissolve Parliament today, his party said, after the largest opposition group backed a rival candidate to lead the country.

The decision – a potentially legally fraught one – could see the kingdom hold fresh elections before the year’s end, just two years after it last went to the polls in May 2023.

A power vacuum has consumed Thailand’s top office since Friday, when Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was ousted by the Constitutional Court over an ethics breach.

Her Pheu Thai party – still governing in a caretaker capacity – had courted the power-broking opposition People’s Party to back its new candidate for prime minister.

But the People’s Party instead declared its support for conservative tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul.