Acting Thai leader moves to dissolve parliament, setting stage for elections

AFP
3 mins to read

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul (centre) attends a press conference after securing the backing of the opposition People's Party to serve as Thailand's next prime minister at the parliament in Bangkok. Thailand's acting prime minister has moved to dissolve parliament. Photo / Chanakarn Laosarakham, AFP

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister moved to dissolve Parliament today, his party said, after the largest opposition group backed a rival candidate to lead the country.

The decision – a potentially legally fraught one – could see the kingdom hold fresh elections before the year’s end, just two years after it

