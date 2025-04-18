Accused health-care CEO killer Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges

Luigi Mangione has been indicted on murder and stalking charges after shooting UnitedHealthcare chief Brian Thompson in December. Photo / Spencer Platt / AFP

Luigi Mangione has been indicted on murder and stalking charges in the Manhattan shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Justice Department intends to seek the death penalty against Mangione.

Mangione’s attorney says Bondi’s announcement violates normal practices and taints the grand jury process.

Luigi Mangione has been indicted in a United States federal court on murder and stalking charges in the fatal shooting in New York of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson, including a count that makes him eligible for the death penalty.

The indictment formalises criminal charges filed in December after a frantic five-day manhunt that led to Mangione’s arrest at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He is facing a separate murder case in New York state court and is slated to face trial on those charges before his federal case goes to a jury.

Attorney General Pam Bondi recently announced the Justice Department’s intention to seek the death penalty against Mangione, a surprising move at the time because federal prosecutors in New York had not yet filed an indictment in connection with the December 4 killing.

The Justice Department will have to officially tell the judge it is pursuing a capital case as the proceedings develop.