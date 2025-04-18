Accused health-care CEO killer Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges

- Luigi Mangione has been indicted on murder and stalking charges in the Manhattan shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
- US Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Justice Department intends to seek the death penalty against Mangione.
- Mangione’s attorney says Bondi’s announcement violates normal practices and taints the grand jury process.
Luigi Mangione has been indicted in a United States federal court on murder and stalking charges in the fatal shooting in New York of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson, including a count that makes him eligible for the death penalty.
The indictment formalises criminal charges filed in December after a frantic five-day manhunt that led to Mangione’s arrest at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He is facing a separate murder case in New York state court and is slated to face trial on those charges before his federal case goes to a jury.
Attorney General Pam Bondi recently announced the Justice Department’s intention to seek the death penalty against Mangione, a surprising move at the time because federal prosecutors in New York had not yet filed an indictment in connection with the December 4 killing.
The Justice Department will have to officially tell the judge it is pursuing a capital case as the proceedings develop.