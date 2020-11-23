'About Half A Scaramucci': Twitter reacts to Donald Trump dumping Sidney Powell from legal team

Twitter users have reacted to the surprising news today that Donald Trump had dumped one of its top lawyers, Sidney Powell, and implied she had never been a part of his legal team, just days after she headed a press conference on the campaign lawsuits.
In a statement today, Trump's legal team said "Sidney Powell is practising law on her own", adding she is not a personal lawyer of Donald Trump.
However, the statement came just a week after Trump named Powell as one of the top members of his legal team to fight the election results.
Trump moved to distance himself from Powell today after she accused George Governor Brian Kemp, a Trump ally, of being an accomplice to electoral crimes.
Last week, at a press conference with Rudy Giuliani, Powell made headlines after claiming, without providing any evidence, that Venezuela and the late Hugo Chavez were behind the plot to steal the election from Donald Trump.
The news that Trump and Powell will no longer work together set Twitter alight this afternoon.
Anthony Scaramucci, a former White House communications director, called the situation "classic Trump". "Coerce people into lying, and then fire them for following his instructions. A death cult where everyone drinks the poison except for him," he wrote.
Senator Adam Morfeld pointed out that Powell lasted "about half a Scaramucci", alluding to the fact that Scaramucci only lasted 10 days working for Trump in the White House.
A few people joked that, much like Trump is doing, Powell should refuse to concede her role within the team.
A number of people also provided the evidence that Powell had been multiple times named as a member of the Trump legal team.