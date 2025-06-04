About 100 dead cats found at Japan woman’s home

About 100 dead cats were found in the home of a rogue animal welfare worker in Japan. Photo / @animal_assist_senju

About 100 dead cats were discovered at the squalid home of a woman in southwest Japan who belonged to an animal welfare group, a local official says.

The group, Animal Assist Senju, apologised on social media and posted pictures of the rubbish-strewn house it said “was overflowing with faeces and urine”.

The residence belonged to one of its staffers, who the group said was found to have gone rogue and taken in many cats without consulting the organisation.

One cat was found “unrecognisable” with “its skin partly peeled off and paws covered in faeces and urine”, the group said in an Instagram post at the weekend.

Kumamoto City’s animal protection centre told AFP on Wednesday that the dead felines were initially estimated to total “around 100”.