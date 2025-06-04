About 100 dead cats found at Japan woman’s home

Media reports, however, said the number is now thought to be higher.
Animal Assist Senju, based in the region of Kumamoto, says it rescues cats and dogs from animal shelters and transfers them to new homes.
“All the members of our group take what happened very seriously,” it said in another Instagram post.
“We can only imagine what agonising pain the cats went through before dying.”
The woman is no longer allowed to take in cats, it said.
City officials and animal rights volunteers inspected the house twice after they were notified last week of a feline death, before launching a full search and rescue mission.
It is not clear if legal action has been taken against the woman.
Twelve live cats have been saved from the home so far, according to city animal protection official Tsutomu Takimoto.
– Agence France-Presse