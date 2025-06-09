Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A tricky balance for LA law enforcement during immigration protests

New York Times
4 mins to read

Demonstrators protest outside a downtown jail in Los Angeles following clashes with police during a series of immigration raids yesterday in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Demonstrators protest outside a downtown jail in Los Angeles following clashes with police during a series of immigration raids yesterday in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Los Angeles law enforcement agencies have responded to demonstrations over federal immigration raids, but they have also tried to make clear that they themselves were not carrying out immigration sweeps.

That has required a careful balance.

And local law enforcement officials such as Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World