Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

A timeline of Trump Administration strikes on vessels it says are smuggling drugs to US

Anushka Patil
New York Times·
7 mins to read

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. The Trump Administration's military campaign has killed at least 57 people in the waters off Central and South America. The strikes have been widely criticised as illegal. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. The Trump Administration's military campaign has killed at least 57 people in the waters off Central and South America. The strikes have been widely criticised as illegal. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Since September, United States President Donald Trump has authorised a series of military strikes on boats he has said were being used to smuggle drugs from South America, summarily killing at least 57 people.

The latest strikes, on four boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, killed 14

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save