A ‘third way’ between buying or renting? Swiss co-ops say they’ve found it

By Thomas Fuller
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Tania Zambrano, and her husband Jean-Gilles Decosterd's main living space in Le Bled, one of the newer co-operative apartment buildings in Lausanne, Switzerland. Photo / Clara Watt, The New York Times

A few blocks from the shores of Lake Geneva, Claude Waelti shows a visitor his apartment in one of the most desirable neighbourhoods of Lausanne, the Swiss city with sweeping views of the French Alps across the lake.

It has two bedrooms, a small office, a south-facing balcony —

