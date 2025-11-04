Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A third of Australian households are going hungry

Ria Pandey
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Australia’s hunger crisis is deepening as millions struggle to put food on the table. Photo / Newswire

Australia’s hunger crisis is deepening as millions struggle to put food on the table. Photo / Newswire

A third of Australian households are going hungry despite millions of tonnes of food going to landfill each year, as a leading charity renews calls to change the tax system in support of food relief.

The annual Foodbank Australia Hunger Report has found cohorts particularly vulnerable to food insecurity include

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save