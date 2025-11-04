“Right now, it’s cheaper for many food producers to throw away perfectly good food, rather than donate it. This is madness when millions of Australians are going without meals,” Tink said.

The proposed changes could deliver enough food for the equivalent of 100 million meals and contribute to Australia’s commitment to halve food waste by 2030, she added.

The National Food Donation Tax was initially tabled to the Senate by West Australian senator Dean Smith in July last year, who moved a Private Members Bill to legislate the tax change.

Four months later, it was shot down by a Senate Economics Committee over concerns the tax concession could disproportionately benefit large supermarkets.

“What was missed last year was this was never a blank cheque for large manufacturers, this offset was aimed at small to medium sized manufacturers to make what is often a difficult decision, to incur costs and transport stock to food relief organisations,” Fink said.

“For us, when this was discussed last year it got lost in a debate around the pricing of groceries generally.”

Two proposed mechanisms included in the offset to help the Government exert “strong control” over the scheme are a cap on claims and restricting the eligibility to businesses with a maximum $50m turnover, Tink said, which would exclude the supermarket giants.

The factors exacerbating Australia’s hunger crisis include a “debilitating and incessant cost of living crisis, low-growing wages struggling, inflationary pressure, unaffordable housing, and an inadequate safety net”, Tink said.

In light of the worsening crisis, she urged the federal Government to deliver on promises to lift up all Australians, saying: “This is another way they can provide support to all Australians, particularly those who urgently need it.”

Modelled off similar concessions in the United States and Germany, Tink said the proposed offset was “not a radical idea by any means”.

“It was why the idea was brought to the Government last year … these players came back to say the offset was a game changer for them.”

