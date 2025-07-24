New research suggests people should aim for at least an hour's walking exercise across a day. Photo / 123RF

People who walk 7000 steps a day have a dramatically lower risk of a broad range of serious health problems, the largest review of the evidence yet said today.

The most widely promoted target for people tracking their number of steps is 10,000 - but that figure reportedly originally came from a 1960s marketing campaign for a Japanese pedometer.

To find a more scientific target, an international team of researchers sifted through 57 previous studies that covered 160,000 people.

The results published in the Lancet Public Health journal found that walking 7000 steps a day nearly halved people’s risk of early death from all causes, compared to 2000 steps.

The study also looked into health problems not previously covered by research into step counts.