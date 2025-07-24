Walking 7000 steps a day was linked to people’s risk of dementia falling by 38%, depression dropping 22% and diabetes decreasing 14%.
It was also associated with lower rates of cancer and falls, though the researchers warned this was based on less evidence.
“You don’t need to hit 10,000 steps a day to get major health benefits,” Paddy Dempsey, a study co-author and medical researcher at Cambridge University, told AFP.
“The biggest gains happen before 7000 steps, and then benefits tend to level off,” he said.
While people’s speeds vary widely, 7000 steps adds up to roughly an hour of walking throughout the day.
Dempsey emphasised that people already managing 10,000 or more steps should keep it up.
But he had a message for people who might find 7000 steps daunting: “don’t be discouraged”.
“If you’re only getting 2000–3000 steps a day, aim to add an extra 1000 steps. That’s just 10–15 minutes of light walking spread across the day,” he said.
Andrew Scott, a researcher at the University of Portsmouth not involved in the study, said that “it demonstrates that overall more is always better”.
“People should not focus too much on the numbers, particularly on days where activity is limited,” he added.
The World Health Organisation recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity a week.
Nearly a third of people worldwide do not reach this target, according to the WHO.
-Agence France-Presse