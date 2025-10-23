United States authorities say they believe just a tiny fraction of such vessels have been intercepted worldwide.

We were in the sprawling naval base along the waterfront of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s most populous city, looking at drug-trafficking ships seized by the Navy, some with the help of the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

It was a graveyard of sunbaked fishing boats, semisubmersible vessels and one hulking metal submarine.

The array of vessels was a testament to the savviness of the cartels as they come up with ways to transport drugs around the world.

A submarine that Ecuadorean officials say was used by drug cartel. Photo / Daniele Volpe, The New York Times

The US military last week attacked a semisubmersible vessel in the Caribbean that it claimed was ferrying cocaine.

Two people were killed, but there were two survivors, including an Ecuadorian man who was repatriated.

The strike is part of the Trump Administration’s campaign to destroy vessels it claims are smuggling drugs.

Yesterday, it said it had struck a boat off the coast of Colombia, the first time such an attack had taken place in the Pacific.

Many experts say the US strikes violate international law.

Rickety fishing vessels and speedboats still carry significant amounts of cocaine from South America to the US, but semisubmersible vessels emerged in the 1990s as a way to try to evade US authorities.

Typically, most of the boat sits below the water’s surface with a fibreglass cockpit just above to allow for navigation.

The boats usually have a crew of up to four, are 15m-long and can hold two tonnes of cocaine, the Ecuadorian Navy says.

A semi-submersible vessel on display at a naval base in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Semi- and fully submersible vessels are harder to detect, blending into the water. Photo / Daniele Volpe, The New York Times

The Ecuadorian Coast Guard estimated that one semisubmersible it seized had cost about US$1 million ($1.7m) to build. A tonne of cocaine, by comparison, can fetch about US$25m in the US.

By the mid-2000s, navies across South America began to see fully-fledged submarines, like the hulking, 27m-long vessel sitting at the Navy base in Guayaquil.

It was found in 2010, cost about US$2m to build and could carry up to 10 tonnes of cocaine, the coast guard commander said.

After some law enforcement forces began using thermal imaging cameras to detect vessels underwater, drug traffickers began covering them in lead and equipped them with cooling devices to help obscure their heat signatures, according to Insight Crime, a research organisation.

The power and range of the submarines have also grown over the years.

At first, they were able to smuggle drugs only from South America to Central America.

Now, they can traverse the Pacific and Atlantic oceans and reach as far as Europe, Africa and Australia, travelling several thousand kilometres without refuelling.

A semi-submersible vessel on display at a naval base in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The display of confiscated vessels offers a peek at why drug smuggling is so hard to stop. Photo / Daniele Volpe, The New York Times

Ecuador has become a major player in the global drug trade.

Some 70% of the world’s cocaine flows through the country.

It is not a production hub, but Ecuador borders Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer, and Guayaquil’s busy ports, which send bananas, fish, and shrimp to the world, provide a lucrative opportunity for cartels.

Ecuador’s coast and the Pacific in general is where most of the world’s cocaine flows, not the Caribbean, US and United Nations data shows.

Cocaine has also fuelled a surge in violence there, turning Ecuador from Latin America’s safest country to one of the most dangerous.

As I interviewed the coast guard commander — whose name the New York Times is withholding for security reasons — fireworks went off in the near distance.

“They do that every time a shipment reaches its destination,” he said with a sigh, referring to the gang that controls the neighbourhood bordering the base.

A modest brick wall topped with floppy barbed wire was the only thing separating Ecuador’s largest Navy base from the sprawling impoverished neighbourhood, which is controlled by Los Lobos, one of the country’s most powerful drug-trafficking groups.

The gang works closely with Mexican cartels and Albanian and Italian organised crime groups to smuggle cocaine across the world, US, European and Ecuadorian officials say.

Last month Los Lobos was designated as a terrorist organisation by the US State Department.

I asked the coast guard commander if he was nervous being next door to the very enemy his forces were fighting, and if he ever worries that members of Los Lobos would scale the walls to attack his sailors or sabotage their equipment.

“Sometimes,” he said, shrugging it off with a “well-what-can-you-do?” look on his face.

