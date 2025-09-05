Finch is now Britain’s youngest local government leader, overseeing £1.4 billion ($3.2b) of municipal assets and around £450 million of annual spending.

“It’s surprising,” said Finch of his rapid ascent, adding that he had achieved in this brief time what sometimes took people “30 years”.

He is one example of the seismic changes under way in British politics, where Reform – led by Nigel Farage, an architect of Brexit and a loyal supporter of United States President Donald Trump – leads comfortably in opinion polls before his party’s annual conference tomorrow.

With only four MPs in Parliament, Reform’s first taste of power in local government is both an opportunity and a challenge.

While party officials have been vocal on social and cultural issues, including announcing plans for mass deportations if they win a general election, Reform has made fewer dramatic cuts to the local spending it controls than some expected.

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage (centre), gained significant local power, focusing on anti-immigration and cultural issues. Photo / Getty Images

“What you can’t do is go in with a sledgehammer and crush a walnut,” said Finch in an interview in Shire Hall, the local authority’s main building in Warwick.

Analysts say that chimes with Reform’s approach around the country. “The most remarkable thing about the first four months of Reform being in power is how unremarkable it is,” said Tony Travers, a professor of politics at the London School of Economics.

In Britain, councils like Warwickshire run services from repairing roads to social work.

While Finch is the political leader, he works alongside an unelected, non-partisan chief executive, Monica Fogarty, and her team of civil servants, who oversee the day-to-day running of services.

In the run-up to the local elections, Reform announced a Doge unit modelled on the US initiative that Elon Musk labelled the Department of Government Efficiency. The party said this team would root out “wasteful spending”.

But there is little sign so far of Reform wielding Musk’s chainsaw.

“All the evidence is that the party is trying as hard as it possibly can to look rational and stable when it gets into government,” Travers said.

He pointed out that the party would want to avoid alienating voters before elections next year to the parliaments in Wales and Scotland. And after years of austerity across Britain, municipal spending contains little fat to cut.

Finch, in a navy suit and pocket handkerchief, makes a point of differentiating himself from the average teenager and mocks those his age who dress more casually.

They are, he said, “tracksuit gangster wannabe kids”, who “need to take a chill pill and really realise where they are in the world”.

The area Finch leads encompasses Warwick, with its medieval castle and 700-year-old timbered buildings, as well as more gritty towns like Bedworth and Nuneaton.

His mother was a hairdresser and factory worker in Nuneaton who is now a teaching assistant; his father used to work in construction.

He briefly flirted with the Conservative Party after an internship with one of its MPs in 2022. But in 2024 he attended a meeting addressed by Lee Anderson, a former miner and Labour council member who became a Conservative MP before defecting to Reform.

Finch was won over by Anderson’s blunt, abrasive style and joined the party.

Reform won two mayoral contests in May, full power in 10 councils and control of a handful of others, including Warwickshire, where no single party has a majority.

It promised to cut spending on equality, diversity, and inclusion programmes, but relatively little is spent on such initiatives, with one study showing they accounted for £22m out of a total spend across the country of more than £130b. Many councils are also responsible for sensitive policy areas including care for vulnerable children.

Slashing spending on projects to combat climate change is another target for Reform, which has received donations from investors in fossil fuels. Andrea Jenkyns, Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, said in July that she does not believe climate change exists and has supported fracking, widely opposed in Britain.

In Kent, Reform’s “Doge” team outlined cuts to spending but they are modest, with the council aiming to scrap part of its renewable energy programme, potentially saving £32m over four years, and a further £7.5m by halting a transition to using electric vehicles.

Finch aims to cut spending by up to £30 million annually while maintaining a 'steady administration'. Photo / Getty Images

Culture-war issues have furnished the party with more headlines.

In Warwickshire, Finch demanded the removal of a Pride-related flag outside Shire Hall, where it flew during Pride month alongside a Union flag and a St George’s flag, which represent Britain and England.

After Fogarty, the chief executive, refused to remove it before the end of the month, Farage publicly criticised her.

“This unelected bureaucrat thinks she knows better than the people,” he said. “Perhaps Monica Fogarty should look for a new job.”

On a more serious issue, Finch last month accused Warwickshire’s police of covering up the immigration status of two asylum-seekers accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton. The police denied any cover-up, saying they had followed official guidance that did not include sharing suspects’ “ethnicity or immigration status”.

Later in August, police forces were issued new national guidance that said forces would be “encouraged to disclose ethnicity and nationality when suspects are charged in certain cases”.

One of Finch’s biggest fights has been over his decision to spend about £150,000 annually to employ three political advisers for Reform and the council’s next two biggest parties. Critics said the money should be spent on front-line services.

Asked how the new roles tallied with Reform’s promise to cut spending, Finch argued they would help co-ordinate policymaking.

“We have to compromise, work with other parties, collaborate when it comes to policy,” he said. “Sometimes you have to spend money to save money.”

Finch said he still hopes to cut spending, perhaps by £20m to £30m a year but admits that some work he wants to halt is required by law. In those cases, he said, he aimed to reduce spending to the “bare bones”.

His objective, he said, is to lead a “steady administration”. Voters, he noted, “will judge us for what we’ve done”.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Stephen Castle

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES