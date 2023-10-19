Voyager 2023 media awards

A potential bigfoot sighting has captured the internet’s attention. Why does the fascination endure?

New York Times
By Claire Moses
4 mins to read
A still from the video showing 'bigfoot' in the US state of Colorado. Image / Shannon Parker

Stetson Parker and his wife, Shannon, recently took a trip through Colorado to celebrate their 10th anniversary. They boarded the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, a vintage train that “provides historic and entertaining” rides,

