Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A paralysed man can walk naturally again with brain and spine implants

New York Times
By Oliver Whang
5 mins to read
Gert-Jan Oskam's implants provide a "digital bridge" between his brain and his spinal cord, bypassing injured sections. Photo / Jimmy Ravier, EPFL via The New York Times

Gert-Jan Oskam's implants provide a "digital bridge" between his brain and his spinal cord, bypassing injured sections. Photo / Jimmy Ravier, EPFL via The New York Times

Gert-Jan Oskam was living in China in 2011 when he was in a motorcycle accident that left him paralysed from the hips down. Now, with a combination of devices, scientists have given him control over

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World