A memo in a bunker, intercepted communications and Hamas’ October 7 plans

Ronen Bergman and Adam Rasgon
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Yahya Sinwar, who is thought to have had a central role in planning the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, and who was killed about a year into the resulting war, is greeted by supporters in Gaza City on April 14, 2023. An image of a memo found in a Hamas underground complex that Israeli intelligence believes was written by Sinwar suggests that the militant group's assault intended from the outset to target civilians, a claim its leaders have publicly denied. Photo / Samar Abu Elouf, The New York Times

After assassinating a top Hamas commander, Muhammed Sinwar, in May, the Israeli military sent a special unit into an underground complex he had used.

There, they found a computer unconnected to a network — and much harder to access by Israeli operations spying on Hamas communications.

The computer held

