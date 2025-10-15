Advertisement
A man disappeared while running for office. He might still win

Leo Sands & Jennifer Hassan
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Petros Krommidas, missing since last spring, remains on the ballot for Nassau County's 4th District. Photo / @RYboating via X

Petros Krommidas went missing last spring near the shore in Long Beach, New York.

Police found a towel among his belongings on the beach, but no sign of the 29-year-old Ivy League graduate who was running for local office in Nassau County as a Democrat.

His family believes he

