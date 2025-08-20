Advertisement
‘A lot of screaming’: Witnesses recount deadly Afghanistan bus crash

By Mohsen Karimi
AFP·
3 mins to read

The wreckage of a bus is towed at the site of a crash in Guzara district of Herat province on August 20, 2025. Photo / Mohsen Karimi, AFP

The death toll from a collision between a bus carrying Afghan migrants returning from Iran and two other vehicles in western Afghanistan has risen to 78, provincial officials have said.

Seventy-six people died in the accident in Herat province’s Guzara district on Tuesday night (local time) when the passenger bus

