An Air China flight made an emergency landing after a lithium battery ignited in a carry-on suitcase. Photo / Getty Images

An overhead luggage compartment burst into flames mid-flight on a plane from China to South Korea.

The cabin was filled with smoke after a lithium battery stored in a passenger’s carry-on luggage sparked a fire at 33,000ft (10,058m).

The Air China plane had 160 passengers on board the flight from Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport bound for Incheon.

As smoke wafted through the cabin, passengers urged crew members grappling with fire extinguishers to act faster to put out the blaze, footage shared on social media shows.

One local news outlet quoted a passenger as saying that a loud explosion had been heard before flames erupted from a suitcase around 20 minutes into the flight.