A lithium battery in carry-on luggage sparked blaze on Air China flight carrying 160 passengers

Antonia Langford
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

An Air China flight made an emergency landing after a lithium battery ignited in a carry-on suitcase. Photo / Getty Images

An overhead luggage compartment burst into flames mid-flight on a plane from China to South Korea.

The cabin was filled with smoke after a lithium battery stored in a passenger’s carry-on luggage sparked a fire at 33,000ft (10,058m).

The Air China plane had 160 passengers on board the flight from

