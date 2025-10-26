Advertisement
A ‘labour mobility’ movement is gaining steam to export more Indian workers, then bring them home

Alex Travelli
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Aradhana David, who became interested in Japan via anime and YouTube influencers, studies Japanese at the Learnet Institute of Skills in New Delhi. India plans to send its vast work force abroad to countries with labour shortages, like Germany and Japan. Photo / Atul Loke, The New York Times

India has a teeming population of able-bodied workers, tens of millions more than its employers can accommodate.

Many other countries have the opposite problem: more jobs than workers.

Today, across India’s government and business sectors, a movement is gaining steam to begin exporting more workers.

The idea, which

