Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

A knife sheath, DNA and drive-bys: 10 key revelations about the Idaho student killings

New York Times
By Mike Baker
6 mins to read
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on January 3. Photo / AP

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on January 3. Photo / AP

After weeks of unease over the killings of four University of Idaho students in a house near campus, US authorities this week released their most detailed account yet of the investigation that led them to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World